Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $282,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.32.

Shares of BKR opened at $28.47 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,243,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,138,781 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

