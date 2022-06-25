Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,251.40

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,251.40 ($15.33) and traded as low as GBX 1,206 ($14.77). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,238 ($15.16), with a volume of 106,268 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,251.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,210.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Melhuish acquired 939 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($15.56) per share, for a total transaction of £11,925.30 ($14,607.18). Also, insider Alexandra Mackesy acquired 2,340 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($15.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,390.40 ($36,000.00).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

