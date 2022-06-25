National Bank Financial Weighs in on Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCH. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$32.35 and a twelve month high of C$51.52.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 10.12%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Marc Poulin acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,400 shares in the company, valued at C$328,812. Also, Director Richard Lord acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,530.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,220,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,481,465.74. Insiders have bought 7,350 shares of company stock worth $262,981 in the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.