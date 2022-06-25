NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $201.61

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.61 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 202.90 ($2.49). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.46), with a volume of 166,013 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.80) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 325.20 ($3.98).

The stock has a market cap of £623.03 million and a PE ratio of 67.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

