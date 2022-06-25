New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 484.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 11,482,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,529 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $818.53 million, a PE ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

