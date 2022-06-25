Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,359.75

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,359.75 ($16.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,131 ($13.85). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($14.33), with a volume of 11,535 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.23) price objective on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of £426.77 million and a P/E ratio of -19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,309.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,359.75.
About Nichols (LON:NICL)
Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.
