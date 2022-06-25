Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,359.75

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,359.75 ($16.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,131 ($13.85). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($14.33), with a volume of 11,535 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.23) price objective on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Nichols alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of £426.77 million and a P/E ratio of -19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,309.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,359.75.

In other Nichols news, insider David Rattigan bought 3,656 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($16.41) per share, for a total transaction of £48,990.40 ($60,007.84). Also, insider Andrew Milne bought 1,688 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($14.50) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,480.55). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,958 shares of company stock worth $9,086,792.

About Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.