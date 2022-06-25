NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

