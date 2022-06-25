Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 266,477 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,477 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Pinterest worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $178,278,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 667,709 shares of company stock worth $12,691,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

