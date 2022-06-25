Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,614 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Zendesk worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Zendesk by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after buying an additional 4,743,356 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Zendesk by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after buying an additional 316,453 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,247,000 after buying an additional 78,682 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after buying an additional 1,334,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZEN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,466 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

