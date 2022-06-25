Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,670 in the last three months. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

