NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.75.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23. NovoCure has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $226.83.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,294,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,522,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,362,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NovoCure by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,906,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

