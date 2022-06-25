NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 12,697 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.67 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

