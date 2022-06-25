NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.53 and its 200-day moving average is $230.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.