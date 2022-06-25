NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

