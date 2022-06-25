NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.