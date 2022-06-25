O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $49.72 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 24.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 89,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

