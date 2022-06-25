Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 11% After Insider Buying Activity

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 48,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,285,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Specifically, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OII. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $992.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

