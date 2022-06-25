Oilex (LON:OEX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 18,183,195 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £11.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. Oilex Ltd was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

