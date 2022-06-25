Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.71.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $257.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

