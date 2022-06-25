Old Port Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,062,000 after purchasing an additional 948,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

