Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

OLMA opened at $4.37 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,371,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 317,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 200,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $806,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,913,676 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

