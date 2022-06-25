Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

