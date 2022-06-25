Oppenheimer Weighs in on 127619 (MDN.TO)’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the mining company will earn $0.85 per share for the year.
127619 has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.07.
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.