Oppenheimer Weighs in on 127619 (MDN.TO)’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the mining company will earn $0.85 per share for the year.

127619 has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

