Oppenheimer Weighs in on Acasti Pharma Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Acasti Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

ACST stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.80. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.