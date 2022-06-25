Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.87. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 8,256,302 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $515.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.