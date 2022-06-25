O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $639.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $632.31 and a 200-day moving average of $661.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $550.77 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.18.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.