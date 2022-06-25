Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

