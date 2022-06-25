Owen N. Witte Sells 10,000 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.