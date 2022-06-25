Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of OXBR opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.