Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of OXBR opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
