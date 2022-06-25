Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and traded as low as $3.67. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 45,259 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $21.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

