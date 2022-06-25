Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $318.07

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.07 ($3.90) and traded as low as GBX 307 ($3.76). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 310 ($3.80), with a volume of 31,139 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £374.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 333.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Pacific Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

