Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Decreased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $510.71 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.