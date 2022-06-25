PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.67

Shares of PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.67 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,500 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.67. The company has a market cap of £9.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75.
About PCF Group (LON:PCF)
