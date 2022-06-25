PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.67

Shares of PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.67 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.67. The company has a market cap of £9.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75.

About PCF Group (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer hire purchase, personal loan, and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles, such as classic cars, caravans, motorhomes, and horseboxes.

