Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $23.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PEB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

