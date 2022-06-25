Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.
NASDAQ:PERI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,852 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
