Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,852 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

