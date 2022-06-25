Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48,925.70

Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £489.26 ($599.29) and traded as low as £475.50 ($582.44). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at £484 ($592.85), with a volume of 6,759 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £489.26 and its 200 day moving average price is £493.63.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 280 ($3.43) per share. This is an increase from Personal Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $140.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 39 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of £498.48 ($610.58) per share, with a total value of £19,440.72 ($23,812.74).

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.