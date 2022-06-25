Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48,925.70

Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £489.26 ($599.29) and traded as low as £475.50 ($582.44). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at £484 ($592.85), with a volume of 6,759 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £489.26 and its 200 day moving average price is £493.63.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 280 ($3.43) per share. This is an increase from Personal Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $140.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.
Personal Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:PNL)
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.