Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.60

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,320,591 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.60. The firm has a market cap of £25.61 million and a PE ratio of -14.25.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

