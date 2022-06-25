Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 107,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.