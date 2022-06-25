Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

