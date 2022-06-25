Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,297 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,576,000 after buying an additional 457,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.