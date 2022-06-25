Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.87

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.87 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 91.04 ($1.12). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 92.10 ($1.13), with a volume of 349,163 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £502.53 million and a PE ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.87.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.