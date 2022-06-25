Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.68.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of PAA opened at $9.92 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.26%.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

