Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $614.76

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 614.76 ($7.53) and traded as low as GBX 542 ($6.64). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 543.50 ($6.66), with a volume of 250,057 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.33) to GBX 693 ($8.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Playtech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 594.60 ($7.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 539.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 614.76.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

