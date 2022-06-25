Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.31

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.31 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.67). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.71), with a volume of 208,644 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The company has a market cap of £464.14 million and a PE ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.81.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

