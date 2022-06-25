Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.31

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.31 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.67). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.71), with a volume of 208,644 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The company has a market cap of £464.14 million and a PE ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.81.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFT)
