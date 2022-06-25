Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.49

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.49 and traded as low as C$21.33. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$22.15, with a volume of 20,203 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$596.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16.

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$113.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

