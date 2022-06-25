Pool Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Pool in a research report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.78. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $18.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.00.

POOL stock opened at $356.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.88 and its 200 day moving average is $449.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.