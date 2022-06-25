Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.83

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and traded as low as $17.26. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 169 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25.
Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.
About Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS)
Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.
