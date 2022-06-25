PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $121.01 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.49.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

