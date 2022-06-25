PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PPL by 202.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 650,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in PPL by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

