Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $144.33

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.33 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 136.01 ($1.67). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 138.30 ($1.69), with a volume of 2,711,714 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on PHP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.20 ($2.10).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

